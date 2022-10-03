2023 elections, how advertising industry can support hate-free campaign —Expert

VERY recently, the nation’s political gladiators, the presidential candidates of the different political parties, expected to be on the ballot at the 2023 general elections, gathered in Abuja, to sign a peace accord, meant to ensure that campaigns towards the build-up to the elections are hate-free, decent and non-condescending.

Interestingly, not a few believe that to ensure a decent campaign, devoid of hate speeches, the nation’s advertising industry definitely has a huge role to play.

For instance, the President of the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), Chief Emma Ajufo, in an exclusive chat with Brands & Marketing, believes there is the need for the…