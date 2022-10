Tribune Online

4 family members die after eating cassava flour meal in Kogi

Four members of a family have died in MopaMuro Local Government Area of Kogi state after eating a meal of Amala, made from Cassava flour. It was gathered that the family members died after one another between Friday 30 September and Sunday 2 October after they ate dinner on Thursday evening. The deceased included head […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune