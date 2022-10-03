Bayelsa government closes schools over flooding

The Government of Bayelsa State has directed all public primary, secondary and private schools in the state to suspend all academic activities and embark on a flood break from Monday 3rd October to Friday, 11th November, 2022.

In a statement on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics in the Ministry of Education, Agala Damini, said that the directive became necessary in order to safeguard the lives of teachers and students as flood water begins to submerge some parts of the state.

However, he said 18 schools across Kolokuma/Opokuma, Nembe, Ogbia and Yenagoa Local Government Areas are expected to wait until Monday, 10th October, 2022…