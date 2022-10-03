DSS operative killed in Imo by gunmen buried in Kogi

The Department of State (DSS) operative, Mr Ade Bamidele Daniel who was killed in Imo state by gunmen from Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi was laid to rest in his country home Mopamuro over the weekend.

The late Mr Daniel who was laid to rest at his native Orokere Amuro in Mopamuro LGA of Kogi State amidst wailing by the people was allegedly killed by gunmen in Imo State last week.

Speaking to newsmen after the burial at Orokere Amuro, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo who stood in for the Governor said the young Mr Daniel’s death is a “stab in the heart of the state”.

His words: “This is one death too many and his death…