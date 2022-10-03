Hurricane Orlene weakens after making landfall along Mexico’s Pacific coast

Hurricane Orlene sped toward Mexico’s southwestern coast on Monday morning, making landfall in the Pacific state of Sinaloa as a Category 1 storm, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 km/h), weakened from a Category 2 storm before hitting land, the Miami-based NHC said in its latest public advisory and is expected to continue to weaken.

Orlene arrived onshore just north of the border between the states of Sinaloa and Nayarit at around 7:45 a.m. MDT (13:45 UTC) and was around 45 miles (75 km) southeast of the port city of Mazatlan, according to the NHC.

…