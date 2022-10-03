MAN faults increase in MPR, CRR, says tougher times await nation’s manufacturing sector

THE Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN) has described the recent increase of the two monetary parameters, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) and Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR), by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), as portending tougher times for the nation’s manufacturing sector.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in Communique No. 144 of the third quarter 2022 meeting, increased the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 150 base points to 15.5 per cent with an asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR and Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) by 750 base points to 32.5 per cent, while retaining Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.

The increase, the Committee stated,…