Rotary honours best performing student in Ibadan

As part of the Basic Education and Literacy Development Month of Rotary International, the Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho Metro has honoured a girl for her outstanding performance in her examination.

IyanuOluwa Tawa Ojuko, a former student of Ibadan International School, Iyaganku quarters, passed all her Cambridge International examinations.

Speaking at the Basic Education and Literacy month held at Kakanfo Inn, Ibadan, the President of the club, Mr Oluseye Diyan, said Ojuko, with her performance, should be celebrated to serve as an encouragement to others.

He said: “Girls are important in every society and that is why greater attention is placed on them all over the world….