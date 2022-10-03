STANZA 5 of the Nigerian National Anthem reads – “the labour of our heroes past, shall never be in vain.” The late Babatunde Jose (a former editor of the Daily Times), provided an insight into this topic in his article, titled – “The Independence Day Editorial”, published in the Daily Times on 1st October 1960, upon Nigeria’s attainment of independence. An extract of his article reads – “I am happy and I am sobbing. I remember Nigerians, who lived and died, during the fight for Nigeria’s independence. Men like Herbert Macaulay, Sir AdeyemoAlakija, Dr. J. C. Vaughan, Chief Bode Thomas, Alhaji Adelabu Adegoke, Mallam Saad Zungur, and many others. They were not…