WAGs furnish medical facilities in Kebbi, Taraba

Rural Women Affinity Groups (WAGs) have furnished medical facilities in Kebbi and Taraba states of the Northeast of Nigeria, to improve service delivery to patients, especially women and children who patronise both health facilities.

Hospital beds and mattresses were part of the donations made to a clinic in the Sarkin Dawa Community of Bali Local Government Area of Taraba state. This healthcare facility provides health services to 14 communities in the LGA.

Secretary of WAGs in Sarkin Dawa, Hannatu Benjamin, said that the mattresses and the beds donated by the rural women to the clinic were to provide a conducive environment for women on admission, especially expectant mothers…