BREAKING: PDP BoT members to meet Wike by noon

In a bid to resolve the crisis that is rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party’s Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday by noon. The governors of Enugu, Abia, Benue, and Oyo States are also expected to be at the meeting, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune