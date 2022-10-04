COWLSO’s school project in Lagos laudable ― Southern govs’ wives

The Southern Governors Wives’ Forum (SGWF) has described as laudable the ongoing Secondary School project sited in Ogombo Community in the Ajah area of Lagos State by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), saying it was a clear attestation to the commitment of the body to impact lives positively.

The governors’ wives said this as they paid a visit to Ogombo Community to inspect the level of work on the ongoing project.

The visit is part of the activities lined up for the SGWF Quarterly Meeting being hosted by Lagos State.

COWLSO, under the leadership of the Lagos State First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, embarked on the project in line with the founding…