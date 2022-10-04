Eight side effects of drinking coffee

Coffee and tea are incredibly healthy beverages. Most types contain caffeine, a substance that may boost your mood, metabolism, and mental and physical performance.

When you’re drinking a cup of coffee, you’re ingesting the natural caffeine in the coffee bean. It is safe for most people when consumed in low-to-moderate amounts.

However, high doses of caffeine may have unpleasant and even dangerous side effects. According to Franziska Spritzler on Healthline, here are some side effects of too much coffee.

1. Anxiety

Caffeine in coffee is known to increase alertness. It works by blocking the effects of adenosine, a brain chemical that makes you feel tired. At the same time,…