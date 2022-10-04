Evidence before tribunal enough to give Oni victory ― SDP

The Social Democratic Party(SDP) in Ekiti State has said that the evidence presented before the election petition tribunal is enough to secure victory for the candidate of the party for the June 18 governorship election, Chief Segun Oni.

Oni who came second in the poll is challenging the victory of Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress over alleged irregularities associated with the election.

The SDP Public Relations Officer, Gani Salau in a statement on Tuesday explained that the antics of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leadership to frustrate the petition before the tribunal would be resisted by the party.

He explained that the party among other…