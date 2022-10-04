Ex-US marine jailed in Russia for drunken attack

An ex-US marine has been sentenced to four and a half years in Russian prison for kicking a police officer while drunk. (BBC)

Police removed Robert Gilman from a train after complaints from fellow passengers in January.

He was then arrested for kicking an officer while in custody.

Gilman told the court in Voronezh, south-western Russia, that he did not remember the incident but “apologised to Russia” and to the officer.

After being found guilty, Gilman – 28 and from Massachusetts – said the sentence requested by the prosecution was too strict.

The lawyers told TASS, the Russian state news agency, that Gilman was in Russia to study and obtain citizenship.

Gilman was…