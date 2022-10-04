Health Commissioners to hold meeting on role of PHC financing in Nigeria 

Health Commissioners across the country under the auspices of the Nigeria Health Commissioners’ Forum will be holding a 2-day program tagged Primary Healthcare Financing Forum to discuss the role of states in PHC Financing in Nigeria.

The meeting will be held on the 5th and 6th of October, 2022 in Abuja as a hybrid event with in-person and virtual participation.

The Nigeria Health commissioners’ forum is Nigeria’s community of practice and learning platform created by the 36 States’ Health Commissioners across Nigeria.

This year, in collaboration with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, they will be hosting the first collaborative event which will focus on Primary Health Care…