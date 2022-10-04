Igbo in Lagos APC hold town hall summit, endorse Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

The Ndigbo in Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday held a Town Hall Summit where they unanimously endorsed the party presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC governorship candidate in the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the candidates they would vote for in the 2023 General elections.

The Ndigbo at the event was held at the Blue Roof Event Hall, Lagos Television, Ikeja, and attended by APC chairman in Lagos, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; the State Commissioner for Waterfront and infrastructure, Arch. Kabiru Abdulai; Jude Idimogu, the deputy leader of Ndi Igbo in APC and president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos, Sunday Ossai, among other…