Mopa deaths: We will unravel the mystery ― Kogi Govt

Kogi State Government has assured Mopa residents of its determination to get to the root of the mysterious death of four members of a family after eating a local delicacy known as amala.

The incident happened over the weekend in Mopa.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the palace of the Elulu of Mopa on behalf of the governor, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo said the governor was sad over the “unfortunate incident”, assuring the people that “no stone will be left unturned to unravel the mystery leading to the death of the victims.”

He said: “I am here to convey the condolences of the Governor, His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Bello…