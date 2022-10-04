Nigeria yet to embrace the practice of physical planning —Ayinde

Olutoyin Ayinde, a former Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in Lagos State, is the President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP). In this interview with DAYO AYEYEMI, he spoke on the incessant building collapse in the country, blaming the menace on human errors.

What is your take on the incessant building collapse in the country?

When we have building collapse, it just means that things are not adding up. A building itself is made up of component parts. All those parts are brought together in unity such that by the time a building is completed, there are some parts that you can never take out again. For example, in a concrete, you have…