Nollywood actors endorse Peter Obi, launch FUND40MB donation campaign

Nollywood actors, Alex Osifo, Patience Ozokwor, and John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu have jointly endorsed the Presidential candidate of the Labor Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The event which took place in Lagos also featured the unveiling of a political group, the 40Million Ballots Movement, and the ‘FUND40MB donation campaign’.

The convener of the group, Mr Kennedy Iyere, described the initiative as a youth-driven 2023 ballot revolution.

He said it was meant to raise funds for the actualization of Obi’s presidency.

Iyere noted that the fundraising was to sustain the momentum and mobilize campaigns in support of Obi in the forthcoming general elections.

