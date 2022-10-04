Ogun govt partners World Bank on land acquisition, allocation for agriculture

THE Ogun State Government has said it is into a partnership with the World Bank to strengthen the economic value of land acquisition and allocation for agricultural purposes.

Governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun, said at a forum in Abeokuta that the partnership, under the policy tagged, ‘Framework for Responsible and Inclusive Land-intensive Agricultural Investments’, would ensure fairness in access to agricultural land in the state.

Abiodun whpo was represented by the Commissioner for Rural Development, Jamiu Odetoyinbo, noted that the framework would give equal opportunity to land users, including investors and local communities in the state.

According to a statement…