Soludo inaugurates new board for Anambra Investment Promotion and Protection Agency

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has inaugurated a new board for Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency, ANSIPPA.

Tribune Online gathered that while Mustafa Chike Obi is Chairman of the Board, Chinedu Onyiuke is Secretary of the Board.

Other members include the MD/CEO, ANSIPPA, Mr Mark Okoye, Attorney General, Professor Sylvia Ifemeje, Commissioner for Finance Mr Ifeatu Onejeme, Commissioner for Lands, Prof Offornze Amucheazi, SAN, and Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Chiamaka Nnake.

Others include the Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Mr Obinna Ngonadi, Mr Sammy Chidoka, Mr Christian Udechukwu, Dr. Marcel Offormata and Dr. Emeka Okeke…