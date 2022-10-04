The sleep timetable for best sleeping hours – Part I

We have probably heard that as an adult one needs, at least, seven hours of sleep at night to feel one’s best, be alert and well rested for the day ahead. But what is the best time to go to sleep, and does it really matter?

It should have been simply dismissed that one should sleep whenever one feels sleepy! But we cannot let it go like that. This is because sometimes we feel uncontrollably sleepy and practically sleep off at an inappropriate time – such as while in a meeting, at the duty post, eating and even driving. And at other times, we toss and turn in endless expectations for sleep, which would refuse to come when sleep is most naturally and essentially needed to…