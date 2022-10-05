73% of Nigeria’s population uses contaminated water

Nigerian taxpayers have funded research for improved water resources for industrial and domestic usage to the tune of N6.3bn in the last three years.

The amount has been committed to water research and development by the ministry of water resources, under the supervision of the Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu.

Another N3.3bn approved for expenditure in the 2022 fiscal year raises the figure for research and development to N9.6bn investment for water sector research and development in the last four years,

These amounts are captured in the various national appropriation Acts of 2019, 2020 as amended and 2021, Tribune Online’s findings, revealed.

According to the…