Akamkpa community in C’River decries Kwa falls’ neglect

Indigenes of Anegeje community in Akamkpa, Cross River State, have decried the abandonment of Kwa falls, one of the tourist attractions in the state.

This is coming 15 years after the former governor, Donald Duke, made the falls a recognised tourist attraction site.

The Kwa falls had been one of the best water falls in the state and used to be at its peak of attraction during the Governor Duke’s administration, but reverse is the case now.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune in Calabar, Mr. Effiong Patrick, said despite plans and funds invested in the falls by Duke’s administration and subsequent renovation of the area by his predecessors, Kwa falls had been abandoned.

“I…