 Appeal Court panel urges FG, ASUU to settle out of court

The legal tussle between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) took a different dimension on Wednesday, when a three-member panel of Justices of the Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja admonished counsel in the matter to meet and discuss out-of-court settlement of the dispute.

ASUU, which had been on strike since February this year, last week appealed the ruling of the National Industrial Court, which ordered the University lecturers to return to the classroom, pending the determination of the suit, the Federal Government filed to query the legality of their strike action.

But, when the matter came up on Wednesday, one of the Justices on the panel,…