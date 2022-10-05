ASOHON laments increasing number of orphans, vulnerable children

Shelter operators in Nigeria under the aegis of Association of Orphanages and Homes Operators in Nigeria (ASOHON) has lamented the rate at which people storm their facilitates with orphans and vulnerable children (OVC), calling for creation of alternative care to stall impending calamities that may arise from orphanages filing up and unable to cater for OVC

The group also decried the dearth of donations and philanthropic gestures due to dire economic straits leading to dwindling economy which has made life difficult for operators hence the need for quick intervention of other relevant stakeholders.

The home owners made the call at the end of a two-day collaborate summit organised…