Bus driver murdered in Delta community

A man was in the early hours of Wednesday murdered in cold blood in Ogwashi Uku, Delta State by suspected assassins.

The man identified as Monday Okofu, a commercial bus driver, was reportedly attacked by the gate in his private residence situated at the back of Aunty Bose school, Kwale junction axis of the community with battle axes.

Report from the area said the assassins who laid siege by the gate before dawn attacked the man, using the axes on the neck.

“The man, a native of Adonte community in Aniocha south of the state was attacked. The people hide outside the gate and when the man wanted to drive out at about 4-5 am, the killers cut him on the neck. They used other…