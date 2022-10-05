INEC releases final list of governorship candidates

THE final list of candidates for various elective positions in 2023 general election was as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday.

In the documents released by the electoral body on Tuesday, names of governorship candidates with pending court cases in their respective states and other victims of intra-party crises are, however, conspicuously missing.

The development is generating tension among members of the affected political parties, as their fates hang few months to the election. Loyalists of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Honourable Oladipupo Adebutu, are yet to come to terms with the exclusion of…