Mbaka heads to Monastery, denies prophesying against Peter Obi

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Fr Ejike Mbaka has denied prophesying against the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi.

In a video he shared on Facebook before heading to the monastery, the outspoken cleric noted that he never spoke ill of Peter Obi on Sunday.

There were several media reports that Fr Mbaka had during the Sunday mass, prophesized that the former governor of Anambra state would not succeed in the forthcoming presidential election.

Clarifying the allegation, Mbaka said he ‘never motioned Obi not to talk about Peter’ during the Sunday mass, advising the purveyors of the news to apologise.

According to him,…