Nigeria @62: A smiling and suffering nation

1st of October every year is a day set aside to celebrate Nigeria’s independence from Britain. It is now an annual ritual. The day is an annual reminder of where Nigeria and its people are coming from and where they are presently. Since 1960, Nigeria’s chequered history of governance has been a mix of both military and civilian rule, each with its own baggage of problems heaped on the nation; the good, the bad and most terrible. President Buhari Independence Speech was, as usual, uninspiring and lacking in substance. I don’t think Nigerians were disappointed. I will rather, use the Independence day to remind us of how we have destroyed the gifts and blessings of God for…