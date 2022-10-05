Nwifuru, Odii, others make INEC guber list in Ebonyi

Speaker Ebonyi State House of Assembly Hon Ogbonnaya Nwifuru and Chief Ifeanyichukwuma Odii have emerged as the authentic candidates for the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published the final list for 2023 election.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Chukwuemeka Joseph Chukwu disclosed this to newsmen at INEC headquarters, while noting that the state has 13 governorship candidates and 246 candidates for State House of Assembly.

The REC further disclosed that Odoh Ifeanyi Benard emerged as the candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Nkwegu Edward as the Labour Party…