Sanwo-Olu demands greater commitment from Lagos teachers

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, asked the teachers in the state to be more committed to their duties so as to further lift the education sector of the state to a higher level.

He gave the charge at an event organised by the state’s wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers(NUT) to celebrate this year’s World Teachers’ Day at Alausa in Ikeja.

He said the roles of teachers anywhere globally are not only huge and beyond the education sector but also most crucial to develop every other sector of the economy.

Speaking on the theme of the event, “The transformation of education begins with teachers,” Sanwo-Olu said all the transformation agenda of…