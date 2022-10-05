Senate seeks to establish Industrial Development Authority

The Senate passed for a second reading, on Wednesday, a bill which seeks to establish the Nigerian Industrial Development Authority.

Leading the debate on the bill, the sponsor of the bill, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC-Niger East), said the proposed legislation would help to diversify the economy, and address the fundamental infrastructural impediments hindering production activities in the country.

Senator Sani Musa said the proposed law would also move the country beyond selling raw materials to more value-added processing and manufacturing one, create jobs, generate wealth, boost export and broaden the tax base.

He said: “Since the early sixties, abundant oil and gas…