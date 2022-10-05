Ukrainian civil society delegation to visit Nigeria

As the war between Russia and Ukraine lingers, a delegation of senior leaders across Ukrainian civil society is set to visit Nigeria.

The visit is expected to involve a series of high-level meetings with policymakers, senior government officials, representatives from the business community and civil society.

A statement issued in Abuja by Dr Cliff Ogbede, the president of the Club of Doctors of Ukrainian Lviv University of Business and Law, and coordinator of Nigeria-Ukraine Business Forum in Nigeria noted that the delegation proposes to discuss the realities of the current situation in Ukraine, its impact on Nigeria, and to explore opportunities for a closer association between…