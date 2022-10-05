 WaterAid targets 400 million more people with WASH services by 2032 

WaterAid has declared that by 2032, its ambition through the various works it is doing globally, is to see that 400 million more people are provided with sustainable and safe Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services.

This will be achieved through $15 billion more a year mobilized for WASH services in low- and middle-income countries.

The disclosure was made by the Head of Finance and IT, WaterAid Nigeria, Mamuda Salisu while giving an overview of a new program that will be executed in the country for the next 10 years 2022 – 2032.

In order to get input on the implementation of the program in Nigeria, WaterAid Nigeria organized a 2-day Strategy Consultation meeting…