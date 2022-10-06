4 corps members to repeat service year, 27 others get 3 weeks extension in Bauchi

By
Headliners
-
8


Tribune Online
4 corps members to repeat service year, 27 others get 3 weeks extension in Bauchi

corps members to repeat service,

For contravening the rules and regulations of service in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the authorities of the service in Bauchi state have punished 4 outgoing members of the corps for 2021 Batch C stream 1 with the repeat of their service year in the state. Also, 27 others are to have their service […]

4 corps members to repeat service year, 27 others get 3 weeks extension in Bauchi
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR