



Tribune Online

4 corps members to repeat service year, 27 others get 3 weeks extension in Bauchi

For contravening the rules and regulations of service in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the authorities of the service in Bauchi state have punished 4 outgoing members of the corps for 2021 Batch C stream 1 with the repeat of their service year in the state. Also, 27 others are to have their service […]

4 corps members to repeat service year, 27 others get 3 weeks extension in Bauchi

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune