Confusion in PRP as Ndidi Key lay claim to party’s presidential ticket

There seems to be confusion in the Peoples Redemption Party PRP as one of the aspirants who contested the party’s presidential primaries in June this year, Mrs Patience Ndidi Key, is laying claim to the ticket saying the election that produced the winner, Latifu Kola Abiola, was fraught with irregularities.

Addressing the media on Wednesday in Abuja, the national coordinator, the Student Wing of the Patience Ndidi Key (PNK), Comrade Ebenezer Olufemi, described the primary election of 5th June, 2022 as nothing but a shambolic display of unscrupulousness, disregard for electoral laws, an affront on the sensibilities of party men and a proclamation of irregularities.

According to…