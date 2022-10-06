Controversial list: Campaign council erred —APC governors

NATIONAL chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Wednesday held a four-hour meeting with governors elected on the platform of the party to douse the tension and acrimony triggered by the 422-member Presidential Campaign Council list re- leased last week.

But they did not state when the party would start its campaign for the 2023 election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lifted the suspension of campaign for the general election on September 28, almost a week after it released the final list of presidential candidates.

However, the party postponed indefinitely the inauguration of its PCC following the anger the…