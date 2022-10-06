Fear grips NRC workers over plan to concession railway assets

The announcement by the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Muazu Jaji Sambo that the Federal Government is bent on concessioning assets of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to private investors to generate more revenue has sent shivers down the spines of many railway workers who fear that the massive job loss that trailed the port concession of 2006 could repeat itself if rail assets are concessioned. This is even as the workers vowed to resist any form of mass lay-off by new owners if government goes ahead to concession rail assets.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, a cross section of railway workers who wouldn’t want their names in print explained that anytime…