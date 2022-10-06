Hurricane Fiona helps to boost U.S. weekly jobless claims

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased by the most in four months last week, but the labor market remains tight even as demand for labor is cooling amid higher interest rates. (REUTERS)

Some of the larger-than-expected jump in jobless claims reported by the Labor Department on Thursday was blamed on Hurricane Fiona, with filings surging in Puerto Rico, which was ravaged by the storm in the second half of September.

Claims data in the coming weeks will likely be distorted by Hurricane Ian, which cut a swath of destruction across Florida and the Carolinas at the end of September.

“It’s difficult to assess how much the labor market is…