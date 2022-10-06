Kwara APC senatorial candidate donates house to widows

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2023 Kwara Central Senatorial election, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has given out a two-bedroom semi-detached apartment to the wives of the late renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abdulganiy Aboto Al-Adaby.

It is recalled that Sheikh Aboto and two of his aides died in the flooding that ravaged some parts of Kwara State last Friday, while their corpses were recovered by the state Fire Service from a river in the state capital, last Saturday.

It was learnt that the cleric died without a house, leaving the two wives and 17 children in a rented apartment. He was also reported to have left a paltry N15,000 in his bank accounts.

The APC…