My administration respects principles of separation of powers ― Governor Inuwa

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has reiterated that his APC-led administration will continue to accord due respect to the principles of separation of powers as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

The governor was speaking during the swearing-in of Justice Halima Sadiya Mohammed as the acting chief judge of Gombe State sequel to the attainment of the mandatory age of retirement of the substantive CJ, Justice Joseph Ahmed Awak.

Inuwa Yahaya who was impressed by the exemplary leadership of the outgoing chief judge of the state, Justice Joseph Awak, paid special tribute to him for his laudable and selfless service to the…