Oyetola appeals court ruling nullifying his candidacy

A week after the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja nullified the nomination of Osun State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state, the governor and his deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, on Wednesday, filed an application before the court to appeal the judgment.

In the application filed before the court, the duo are also seeking to stay execution of the judgment, pending the final determination of the appeal. Oyetola and Alabi, in an appeal filed by the APC through their counsel, Dr Abiodun Layonu and Abdulfatai Oyedele, listed 19 grounds of appeal against the lower court…