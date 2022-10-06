Police arrest pastor, 13 suspects for illegal arms deal, other criminal offences in Oyo

Police have confirmed the arrest of a 58-year-old Prophet and founder of a Pentecostal Church, Ireti Ogo Jesu, Olodo Community in Egbeda local government area of Oyo state, Musibau Oladimeji for an illegal arms deal and thirteen other suspects for various alleged criminal offences.

The suspects were paraded before the newsmen at the State Police Command, Eleyele in Ibadan South West local government area on Thursday.

Oladimeji who claimed to have stopped the illicit act submitted that he has given his life to Jesus Christ, disclosing that he is now a Prophet and founder of a Pentecostal Church located in the Olodo area, Ibadan.

He, however, confirmed that before he gave his life…