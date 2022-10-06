There is no reason to update Nigerians on Tinubu’s whereabout ― Keyamo

Minister of State, Labour and Employment and spokesman of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Presidential Campaign Council(PCC), Festus Keyamo has said it is not necessary for either the party or PCC to keep Nigerians abreast of the movement or state of health of the APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Keyamo made the declaration on Thursday while speaking on a TV-monitored programme.

He noted that Tinubu has not assumed the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Nigerians should moderate their demand for information on his movement or alleged health challenge.

He said: “My information about our candidate is that he is hale and hearty….