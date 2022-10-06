Those who should not become teachers

TEACHING is a noble profession, I must admit, and everyone cannot be a teacher. Just like there are doctors, engineers, lawyers, and all, there are teachers that are designed, trained, and perhaps called to teach others. Doctors can also be teachers, but not all doctors will become teachers. Lawyers, engineers, architects, and the like, can also be teachers, but not all of these professionals will become teachers. Teachers always appear motivated by a greater desire and uncanny purpose to impart knowledge to their students, and to them, it feels like a sense of moral obligation or duty that their learners grasp a subject matter or can function rather independently with the knowledge…