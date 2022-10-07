2022 World Twins Festival holds October 8 in Igboora

The Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, and tourists from across the world are expected to grace the 2022 edition of the World Twins Festival at the Methodist Grammar School inIgboora, Oyo State, tomorrow, October 8, 2022.

In a statement signed by the initiators of Twins Tourism, Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye which was made available to Travelpulse & MICE, the organisers said that the festival with the theme “Twinning for World Economic Recovery was aimed at celebrating the unique beings and other multiple births from all spheres of life.

The choice of Igboora for the celebration was based on the uniqueness of the town being famous for having the world largest concentration of…