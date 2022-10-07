As parties begin 2023 campaign

On September 28, campaign for the 2023 general election officially began. Already, political parties and their candidates, some of whom had engaged in subtle campaigns even before the official kick-off, have been making frantic attempts to woo the electorate. In compliance with Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act (2022), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates for the election. The list released by the commission includes the names of candidates validly nominated by political parties for presidential, senatorial, federal constituency and governorship elections, as well as other vital details such as their party, age, gender and…