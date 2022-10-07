Customs Seize 38 Trailers of Rice, Others along Ogun border in three months

The Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that between July and September of 2022, the Command seized 11,358 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, which is equivalent to 38 Trailer loads, along the Idiroko border area.

Speaking on Friday at the Idiroko border base of the Command, Customs Area Controller of the Command, Bamidele Makinde explained that the Command also recorded seizures of 1550 pieces of used tyres and 180 bales of used clothing in a warehouse situated along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State within the period under review.

According to Comptroller Makinde, ” The Command generated the sum of N38,537,267 only as revenue…