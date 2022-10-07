FG to fund 2023 budget deficit with N206.18bn privatisation proceeds

The Federal Government is to fund part of the deficit in the 2023 Budget with N206.18 billion in Privatisation Proceeds, which would be generated by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed.

Presenting the N20.51 trillion

2023 budget estimates, tagged: Budget of Fiscal Consolidation and Transition to the joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja on Friday, the President gave other sources of funding the deficit to include new borrowings totalling N8.80 trillion and N1.77 trillion drawdowns on bilateral/multilateral loans secured for specific development projects/programmes.

The proposed N20.51 trillion 2023 expenditure…